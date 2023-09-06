News & Insights

Three US airlines flag higher fuel costs in Q3

September 06, 2023 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by Mehr Bedi for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Three U.S. airlines on Wednesday warned of higher fuel costs in the third quarter due to a jump in crude prices, adding to the pressures the industry already faces from expensive labor contracts.

While Alaska Air Group ALK.N cut its pre-tax margin forecast for the quarter, Southwest Airlines LUV.N said it continues to expect a "solid profit".

United Airlines UAL.O said it expects capacity, operating revenue and cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel, in the third quarter to be consistent with its earlier guidance.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

