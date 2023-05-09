News & Insights

VOD

Three UK-Vodafone tie-up 'difficult' to conclude - Hutchison CFO

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

May 09, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds details

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison 0001.HK will likelyfinalise a deal on merging its Three UK mobile network with Vodafone's, its chief financial officer Frank John Sixtsaid, but getting the deal over the line was "extremely difficult".

The two companies have been in talks for more than six months to combine their UK networks - the country's third and fourth largest - and an agreement had been expected imminently.

Sixt, however, signalled there were still issues to iron out.

"It is probable as speculated that we will reach an understanding with our good friends at Vodafone," he told investors after a trading update on Tuesday.

"Although I would say they (Vodafone) are extremely difficult to draw a conclusion with on the one hand, but on the other hand they are, in the end, very good partners."

"So the first part makes me a little bit more skeptical but the second part makes me a little bit more optimistic," he added.

Hutchison's senior leadership met British government officials in March to seek political support for the deal, which will be subject to intense regulatory scrutiny, sources have told Reuters.

Hutchison's co-managing director Canning Fok, who said in March the talks were in the final stages, has also met Vodafone's Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle in a push to get the deal through, sources have said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Sarah Young)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.