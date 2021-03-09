Three U.S. lawmakers call on USPS to freeze Oshkosh vehicle contract

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Three U.S. House lawmakers introduced legislation on Tuesday calling on the U.S. Postal Service to freeze a $482 million contract to Oshkosh OSK.N to finalize production for the next-generation postal vehicles pending a review of the contract.

Representative Marcy Kaptur and two other Democrats urged a halt pending an investigation into whether there was any political influence in awarding the contract and if it is consistent with President Joe Biden's executive order to electrify the federal fleet.

Last month, the USPS rejected a bid from Workhorse Group WKHS.O for an all-electric delivery fleet.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

