Three Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northern Iraq -ministry

December 22, 2023 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by Burcu Karakas for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Three Turkish soldiers were killed and four wounded in an attack by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in neighbouring Iraq as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there.

