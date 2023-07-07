Three Tips to Help You Choose Between a Home Equity Loan or Line of Credit

By Heather Petty

It can feel like relief knowing you’ve built up enough home equity to borrow against – especially if you have a looming expense beyond your budget. But choosing whether to take out a home equity line of credit (HELOC) or a home equity loan can be daunting. Here are tips to help you choose.

Tip 1: Decide how you want to get paid

As with most loans, home equity loans are a lump-sum payment, which can be ideal if you know the exact amount you need. But the cost of projects can fluctuate. Or maybe you don’t need much money now, but you anticipate more expenses down the road and want to have your financing in place.

In those cases, having a line of credit allows you to only draw what you need when you need it while still ensuring you have access to the money throughout the entire draw period, which is typically 10 years.

Tip 2: Decide what your budget can take

Another major difference between a home equity loan and HELOC is how they’re financed. Home equity loans come with a fixed interest rate, which means you’ll get an amortization schedule and know exactly how much your payment is each month.

HELOCs, on the other hand, have variable interest rates, kind of like a credit card. The benefit is you can make interest-only payments for the entire 10-year draw period. Your payments aren’t amortized with interest and principal until the 20-year repayment period starts. But the drawback to a variable rate is that during the repayment period, your payments can fluctuate as market rates adjust up or down.

With some lenders, however, you can get the best of both worlds with a fixed-rate option on your HELOC. The fixed-rate option allows you to roll set amounts drawn on your credit line into fixed-rate loans that are paid off within the HELOC’s original term. The rules of this option vary by lender, but you’ll most often have to pay a fee each time you do it.

For example, maybe you’ve drawn $12,000 on your HELOC three years into your draw period. At any time during the rest of your draw period, you could roll part or all of that draw into a fixed-rate loan with a set term. So, you could roll $10,000 into a fixed-rate account with a 20-year term, ensuring that part of your HELOC has a set monthly payment. Or you could roll $5,000 into a fixed rate with a 5-year term and $7,000 into a separate account with a 20-year term.

You’ll have to pay the fee for each fixed-rate account you open. But with some lenders, if you can pay off the fixed-rate amount while the draw period is still open, you can add that amount back into your credit line and use it again.

Tip 3: Decide if an alternative is a better option

With the myriad of options available between a HELOC or home equity loan, most borrowers can find the funding they need. But if neither of those options is the right fit, consider the following options:

Cash-out refinance. If you think you can get a better rate or term on your current mortgage, this may be a good option to access your equity while adjusting your mortgage payment to get a better deal. Refinance your mortgage for more than you owe, up to 80% of your home’s value, and take the difference as a lump sum.

If you’re 62 or older and own your home outright, you can use this option to supplement your retirement income. Take out a reverse mortgage that pays you a monthly amount from your home’s equity. You live in the house for the loan’s life, and you only have to pay back the loan when you pass or sell the house. Personal loan. Similar to a home equity loan, this option allows you to borrow a set amount at a fixed interest rate, so you get a lump sum and always know your monthly payment. You probably won’t be able to borrow as much with a personal loan, but you also don’t risk losing your home if you can’t repay.

