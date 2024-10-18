Three Tips to Stay Ahead in Holiday Travel

Holiday travel can bring excitement, but it often comes with a range of stressors due to the sheer volume of people traveling.

Book Early and Use Price Alerts: To avoid the stress of skyrocketing fares, it’s crucial to book your holiday travel as early as possible. Setting up price alerts on websites like Skyscanner can help you track fluctuations and snag the best deal when the time is right.

Consider Less-Crowded Destinations: For example, if you’re dreaming of sun and sand, opt for alternatives to crowded hotspots. Instead of Cabo, try Todos Santos for a more relaxed, affordable getaway with fewer tourists.

Have a Backup Plan: Preparing a solid backup plan is key. Consider purchasing travel insurance to cover potential disruptions, and map out alternative routes to your destination in case your flight gets canceled.

Millions are hitting the road, airports, and train stations, all with the same idea of seeing loved ones or taking a vacation at the same time.

Finsum: I love using flight monitoring services and historical averages to minimize my holiday flight costs.

