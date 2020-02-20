Commodities

Three test positive for coronavirus in Iran - health ministry official

Contributor
Dubai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NEXU Science Communication

Three patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Iran, a health ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Three patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Iran, a health ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qom and one person in Arak, bringing the total of confirmed cases to five in Iran," Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 226 1754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Commodities Videos

#TradeTalks: Underlying Deflationary Pressures – Commodity Review

Jill Malandrino is joined by Peter Borish, Chief Strategist at Quad Group, to discuss deflationary pressures as well as the commodity review.

Feb 7, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular