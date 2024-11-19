Three Tech Stocks to Beat the Market Slump

Over the past year, the U.S. stock market has risen by an impressive 30%, despite a recent 2.1% drop. This robust growth highlights opportunities in high-growth tech stocks that excel in innovation and scalability.

Companies like PowerFleet stand out, forecasting a 29.7% annual revenue growth and significant earnings improvement due to strategic expansions such as its Fleet Complete acquisition. Live Nation Entertainment also shines, with substantial revenue driven by concerts, ticketing, and sponsorships, leveraging its global presence to dominate the live entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Triumph Group has gained investor attention with a 66.9% one-year stock increase, supported by upward earnings revisions and strong fundamentals.

Finsum: These examples underscore the dynamic potential of select tech and entertainment stocks in the current market.

equities

technology

stocks

