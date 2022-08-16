Three Syrian soldiers killed in Turkish air strike on military posts -state media

Mahmoud Mourad Reuters
Three Syrian soldiers were killed and six wounded in a Turkish air strike on military posts in the Aleppo countryside on Tuesday, state media quoted a military source as saying.

CAIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Three Syrian soldiers were killed and six wounded in a Turkish air strike on military posts in the Aleppo countryside on Tuesday, state media quoted a military source as saying.

Turkish warplanes targeted the posts from 14:37 p.m. to 15:00 p.m. (11:37-12:00 GMT); the Syrian state TV and news agency reported.

Syrian armed forces responded to the strike and caused material and human losses in some Turkish military sites, the report said without giving any further details.

There was no immediate comment form the Turkish side.

Turkey has carried out several military operations in northern Syria since 2016, seizing hundreds of kilometres of land and pushing some 30 km deep into the country, mainly targeting the Kurdish YPG militia, which it deems a terrorist organisation.

The country is also backing opposition sides in Syria's war. Damascus accuses Ankara of supporting "terrorist" groups in Syria.

