Three Straight Wins For Dow After Trade Deal Becomes Official

The Dow locked up a solid win -- and fresh record intraday high -- after the U.S. and China made the "phase one" trade deal official. It was the blue-chip index's third straight win, with UnitedHealth (UNH) a big earnings winner today. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit new record highs, as well. Although the text of the trade deal is yet to be released, Chinese purchases of U.S products will increase, and U.S. tariffs will remain in place until the November 2020 presidential election. Elsewhere, Wall Street got a boost after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow hinted at more tax cuts later in 2020.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Options traders piled on Shake Shack's big breakout.

piled on Shake Shack's big breakout. This bank stock wasn't able to take advantage of some overdue bull notes .

. Plus, another win for PINS; why Target stock fell; and a big FDA nod for CLVS.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 29,030.22) gained 90.6 points, or 0.3%. UNH led the 17 winners with a 2.8% win, while JPMorgan Chase (JPM) paced the 13 laggards with a 1.5% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,289.29) added 6.1 points, or 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 9,258.70) finished 7.4 points, or 0.1%, higher.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 12.42) lost 0.3 point, or 0.2%.

5 Items on Our Radar Today

As part of the "phase one" trade agreement with the U.S. and China, there are provisions that include protecting intellectual property and forced technology transfer. Both parties agreed that neither will support their domestic countries acquiring tech that would "create distortion" in corresponding sectors and industries. (CNBC) The producer price index (PPI) rose by 0.1% in December, falling short of the expected 0.2% increase. Overall, the data underscores how inflation has tapered off since the summer, and shows little signs of acceleration. (MarketWatch) Upbeat user data had Pinterest rising for a second straight day. Target stock took a hit today after dismal holiday sales. An FDA nod sent Clovis Oncology stock soaring.

Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Oil, Gold Move in Opposite Directions

Oil finished lower today, as domestic gasoline stockpiles surged. Black gold shook off an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. February-dated crude futures shed 42 cents, or 0.7%, to end at $57.81 per barrel.

Gold rallied today, snapping a two-day losing streak, with investors still monitoring President Donald Trump's looming impeachment trial in the Senate. February gold futures gave back $9.40, or 0.6%, to end at $1,554 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.