Three Stocks That Became 'Too Cheap to Ignore' Amid Coronavirus News

Coronaviruse news is, for good reason, dominating stock-market headlines these days. It is understandable if investors let some other news fall through the cracks, such as analyst upgrades and downgrades. Three materials stocks were upgraded on Tuesday, becoming too cheap to ignore, according to the analysts who cover them.

Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba upgraded shares of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale (ticker: VALE) to the equivalent of Buy. Before Tuesday De Alba has suspended his rating on the stock as he weighed the potential liabilities from a 2019 dam collapse.

Bank of America analyst Timna Tanners upgraded shares of two construction-aggregate producers—Vulcan Materials (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)—to the equivalent of Buy from Hold. She left her price targets unchanged on both stocks at $150 and $280, respectively. Both targets are about 17% above where the stocks have traded recently.

“Too cheap to ignore,” wrote De Alba in his Tuesday research report upgrading Vale shares. “We estimate Vale shares are now fully discounting all potential liabilities related to the Brumadinho dam collapse.” Vale has lost roughly $20 billion in market value since the January 2019 dam collapse, which killed 270 people.

De Alba established a price target of $13.50 per U.S. American depositary receipt, or ADR, 32% above recent levels. His price target, like his stock rating, was suspended until Tuesday’s upgrade. (ADRs are closely related to stocks. They are created by U.S. brokers so U.S. investors can trade shares of foreign companies on U.S. stock exchanges.)

His upgrade focused on internal issues—such as governance and legal liabilities surrounding the dam tragedy—and not on the coronavirus-related selloff. But Vale shares are down with everything else. Its stock has fallen about 12% since mid-February, when coronavirus fears began to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are down about 10.4% and 11.5% over the same span.

Tanner’s upgrade, on the other hand, appears to have more to do with the recent selloff. Vulcan shares are down 13% since mid-February. Marietta shares are off 13.6%. She upgraded shares while leaving her price targets unchanged.

The ultimate upside in shares of aggregate producers comes from increased spending on construction and infrastructure. Investors can expect rising infrastructure rhetoric coming from Democrats and Republicans as the 2020 election heats up. Shares of both companies also advanced around the 2016 election.

Tanners also noted that the first quarter is seasonally weak for aggregate companies. Less construction activity happens in the winter. That might be a buffer to any earnings declines caused by coronavirus-related economic slowdowns that may impact other sectors of the economy.

It is easy to miss news when stock-market volatility jumps. But investors still have to try to identify value, at least for when things return to normal.

Wednesday could be a repeat of the “you missed the upgrade because of other news” dynamics. U.S. stock futures are up about 2% after Joe Biden won more delegates than Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday. Many investors seemed to fear Sanders’ positions on national health care, taxes and corporations more than they did Biden’s political platform.

But also Wednesday, upgrades exceeded downgrades on Wall Street. Some notable shares with improved analyst sentiment include Home Depot (HD), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). All were higher in premarket trading, as were stock futures.

