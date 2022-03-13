Three Stocks Making New Highs

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

So far here in 2022, it’s been a disaster for investor portfolios.

Actually, for some investor portfolios.

A small subset of stocks isn’t just weathering these market conditions better than average, it’s thriving.

Below, investment legend Louis Navellier details three such stocks that soared to new 52-week highs last week. He’ll tell us what’s behind this strength.

Better still, Louis points toward a tool you can use that will help you find similar winners for your own portfolio.

I’ll let Louis take it from here.

Three Dividend Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Yesterday

It’s been a bloodbath on Wall Street this year. The S&P 500 and Dow corrected, and the NASDAQ officially entered a bear market earlier this morning. The reality is there’s a significant amount of uncertainty hanging over Wall Street. And if it’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that Wall Street does not like uncertainty.

Overseas, we have the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Russia appears to have drawn a line in the sand and is refusing to back down from the war.

In response to Russia’s war on Ukraine, the U.S., as well as Australia, Canada, Japan and the U.K., has imposed sanctions on Russia. In fact, just today, President Biden announced that the U.S. is placing a ban on Russian oil and imports. Crude oil prices surged in response, jumping above $128 per barrel.

The fact of the matter is higher crude oil prices are bad for the U.S. economy, as it will result in higher gas prices (which are also standing at levels not seen since 2008) and further stoke the flames of inflation. So, if you thought inflation was bad before, just wait. Thursday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for February will likely be even worse.

As a result, more and more people are turning to dividend-paying stocks as good hedges against inflation.

Case in point: The Kroger Co. (KR), Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) soared to new 52-week highs on Monday. The S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ, on the other hand, fell 3%, 2.4% and 5.2%, respectively, yesterday.

The strength isn’t surprising, given these companies’ superior fundamentals. They all crushed analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom lines for their most recent quarters and climbed higher in the wake of their strong results – KR rallied 11.6%, LMT jumped 3.7% and MRO popped 2.6%.

They have also significantly outperformed the S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ. Year-to-date, KR, LMT and MRO are up 27%, 29% and 43%, respectively, while the S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ are down 11%, 9% and 17%, respectively.

I should add they’re highly rated in Portfolio Grader. Every company earns an A-rating, which means they’re solid growth stocks, too. In Dividend Grader, KR, LMT and MRO hold an overall A-rating, B-rating and C-rating, respectively.

Not All Dividend Stocks Are Created Equal

Now, before you jump into any dividend-paying stock, I should warn you that not all dividend stocks are created equal. But before I explain why, let’s take a step back and talk about what exactly a dividend is.

A dividend is a distribution from a company’s earnings paid directly to a class of its shareholders. It is up to the company as to when (or even if) it is paid. The dividends tend to be paid out on a quarterly basis, but some companies will pay a semi-annual or annual dividend. Company management will always announce when it will be paid – including your deadline to buy the stock in order to receive this payout – and what the dividend will be per share.

Now, the dividend yield varies depending on the company’s actual dividend and where the stock price is at the time. In some cases, you may be looking at a double-digit dividend yield. But as attractive as a double-digit dividend yield may sound, I recommend you pump the brakes before investing. Chasing dividend yields alone can be downright dangerous.

Stocks are not like Treasury bonds or a savings account: There’s no guarantee that you will get your money back. There’s also no guarantee that company will continue paying a dividend. If you choose poorly, you could lose your capital as the stock price falls. Or, that nice juicy dividend could be slashed.

In most cases, dividend yields are tantalizingly high for a reason (the stocks are cheap and rightly so) – and are simply not supported by the fundamental earnings power of the business.

This is why my Dividend Grader is so important. Just like my Portfolio Grader, it uses my proprietary formula to put each stock through a rigorous test, crunching reams of data against a set of criteria I’ve created.

Now, I don’t want to scare you away from dividends – far from it. I just want you to be aware of the potential risks. Investing in dividend stocks can also be very lucrative. As you can see with KR, LMT and MRO, if you get it right, you can make a fortune. Fundamentally strong dividend stocks pack a one-two punch of share price appreciation and a steady stream of income… with payouts that can be twice or five times what you get from a Treasury bond or a bank.

