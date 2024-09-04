Three Steps to Start Your Gardening Journey

Gardening isn't just about growing plants; it's a wonderful way to cultivate wellness, both physically and mentally. Studies show that spending time in nature can reduce stress, improve mood, and boost overall well-being. If you've never gardened before, don't worry here are three tips to get you started:

Pay Attention to Sunlight

Sunlight is essential for most plants, especially vegetables, herbs, and fruits. Before you decide where to plant, take note of how sunlight moves through your yard. Aim for a location that gets at least six hours of direct sunlight daily to ensure your plants thrive.







Start with Quality Soil

Healthy soil is the foundation of any successful garden. Invest in nutrient-rich, well-drained soil. If you're planting directly in the ground, mix it into the existing soil, or use specially formulated soil for raised beds. This ensures your plants have the right environment to grow strong.

Try Container Gardening

Short on space? Consider container gardening. Many plants, including vegetables, herbs, and flowers, grow well in pots. Choose containers that are appropriately sized for your plants and fill them with a potting mix that maintains moisture balance to prevent over- or under-watering.

