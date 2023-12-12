News & Insights

Three small quakes shake buildings in Mexico City, no damages

December 12, 2023 — 12:25 pm EST

MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Three small quakes shook buildings in Mexico City on Tuesday morning, though no damages were immediately reported, according to authorities.

The three "micro quakes" hit between 11:06 and 11:09 local time and were particularly felt in the south and center of the seismically active city, early warning app SkyAlert said in a post on X.

Myriam Urzua, the civil protection head of the Mexico City government, told local television that city officials had reported no effects from the quakes.

Authorities said one of the quakes was a magnitude 3, at a very superficial depth of just 1 kilometer, and its epicenter was located within the limits of Mexico City, which would explain why residents felt the tremors.

