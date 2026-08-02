Three SkyWest Executives Sold Stock in Three Days. Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know

Key Points

Wooley sold 17,726 shares of common stock for approximately $1.9 million on July 30.

The transaction resulted in a 25% reduction in the executive's total direct common stock interest in the company.

The shares were disposed of directly at a weighted average price of $108.55 per share.

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Greg Wooley, executive VP of Operations at SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW), sold 17,726 shares of common stock on July 30, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $1.9 million Shares sold (directly held) 17,726 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 53,323 Post-transaction value $5.77 million

Key questions

What was the proportional impact of this sale on the executive's ownership?

The disposition of 17,726 shares represented 25% of Greg Wooley's direct common stock holdings, leaving a remaining balance of 53,323 shares of common stock.

The disposition of 17,726 shares represented 25% of Greg Wooley's direct common stock holdings, leaving a remaining balance of 53,323 shares of common stock. At what valuation and price context was the transaction executed?

The sale was completed at a weighted average price of $108.55 per share, during a period where the stock has recorded a -7% return over the one-year period ending on July 30.

The sale was completed at a weighted average price of $108.55 per share, during a period where the stock has recorded a -7% return over the one-year period ending on July 30. What are the fundamental scale and financial metrics of the issuer?

SkyWest, which operates as a regional airline with two primary divisions, reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $4.2 billion and net income of $409.9 million, maintaining a market capitalization of $4.3 billion as of July 30.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $108.26 Market Capitalization $4.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $409.9 million

Company Snapshot

SkyWest operates as a regional airline carrier providing scheduled passenger air services through its SkyWest Airlines subsidiary, while also generating ancillary revenue through its SkyWest Leasing division, which leases regional jet aircraft and spare engines to third-party operators.

The company generates revenue through two primary business segments: regional airline operations and aircraft leasing services that monetize excess capacity and generate recurring lease income from external clients.

SkyWest serves regional markets throughout the United States, with primary customers including connecting passengers on major carrier networks and third-party airlines that lease aircraft and engines for their own regional operations.

SkyWest, Inc. is a significant regional airline operator with a market capitalization of $4.3 billion and TTM revenues of $4.2 billion, positioning it as a material player in the U.S. regional aviation sector. The company's dual business model—combining scheduled airline operations with aircraft leasing—provides revenue diversification and operational flexibility. SkyWest's competitive positioning is supported by its substantial fleet size, high-frequency departure schedule, and established relationships with major carriers and third-party lessees.

What this transaction means for investors

For a third straight day, a SkyWest officer sold stock, this time the operations chief, and that steady drumbeat is perhaps more notable than any single sale. Like the two before it, this was a plain open-market sale, involving no options and no taxes, and executed days after earnings. Wooley kept 53,323 shares, so he retains a meaningful position, but three executives selling in succession is a pattern worth logging even if each trim is modest on its own.



The quarter behind the selling was a mixed one. SkyWest grew second-quarter revenue 7% to $1.1 billion on a 5% rise in block hours, though higher fuel costs pushed net income down from a year earlier. On the operations side, Wooley runs, the company posted a 99.9% adjusted completion rate across nearly 228,000 flights. CEO Chip Childs cited very strong demand in both its contract and prorate flying. For long-term investors, that operational reliability is worth watching alongside the insider pattern. The flying business is running smoothly and demand is strong, so the question is whether three sales in three days reflects anything beyond timing after an earnings window opened.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.