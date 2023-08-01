Three Sector Opportunities to Invest in Ukraine Now (and One for Later)

When most people in North America think about Ukraine, the first thoughts that come to mind may be the ongoing war against Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022. However, despite the raging battles, the eastern European country also offers some interesting opportunities for investors who can manage the risks associated with investing in a war-torn country.

In fact, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a recent speech that about 500 strong, global companies are interested in investing in Ukraine. At another recent occasion, he said Ukraine is interested in investments and cooperation that will contribute to the development of its economy and industry, modernization, and progress of new technologies.

Ukraine as an investment idea

Of course, it's no secret that investing in an area where a war is going on is risky. However, for some investors, Ukraine may just be the diamond in the rough they're seeking. As Albert Einstein once said, "In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity."

The eastern European nation is home to many natural resources, including what's in the ground waiting to be mined. Ukraine's rich soils and favorable climate also make it perfect for growing food, which is why it has been dubbed "the breadbasket of Europe."

However, the nation also offers a plethora of other potential investment opportunities across multiple sectors — many of which remain largely untapped by foreign investors. For example, Ukraine has a robust IT sector and ecosystem and nearly 90 research and development centers, including some operated by major U.S. names like Boeing (BA) and Cisco Systems (CSCO). The nation also enjoys a strong talent pool, incentives for foreign companies to build and invest there, and much more.

In a recent interview, UkraineInvest CEO Sergiy Tsivkach shared with me some exciting investments that are happening in Ukraine right now. UkraineInvest is actually a branch of the Ukrainian government. It's tasked with promoting the nation's investment opportunities and helping investors learn how to conduct business there, essentially leveling the playing field for foreign companies wanting to come in versus domestic companies.

In addition to outlining some of the major companies that have invested in Ukraine recently, Tsivkach shared details on the three sectors that may offer the greatest potential opportunities for investors right now and one that will likely be ripe when the war effort is over. From a practical perspective during wartime, he explained that logistics, agri-processing, and manufacturing of construction materials are particularly attractive sectors to be in right now in Ukraine.

Logistics

When Russia invaded Ukraine, it immediately disrupted some major supply chains. However, the war hasn't changed the fact that Ukraine's location makes it a crucial transit corridor for trade between Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

As a result, the nation is home to an extensive railway network and some critical highways connecting these regions. Ukraine also has some important sea and river ports and airports that complete the transport infrastructure picture.

A key opportunity for investors right now is getting involved in the modernization of Ukraine's transport infrastructure. Additionally, the nation's infrastructure needs to be extended, and the quality of the provided services needs to be improved as everything is gradually aligned with European standards. This process presents significant opportunities for private investments and public-private partnerships.

For example, earlier this year, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced three new partnerships to assist Ukraine with the logistics challenges created by Russia's invasion. USAID is teaming up with Ukrainian farm operator Grain Alliance and Ukrainian agricultural companies Kernel and Nibulon for combined investments of over $44 million to support storage and infrastructure expansion in the Ukrainian agricultural sector. The investments are expected to boost Ukraine's grain shipping capacity by over 3.35 million tons annually.

Agri-processing

The USAID partnerships lead directly into the second sector Tsivkach highlighted, which is agri-processing. According to USAID, agriculture accounts for almost 20% of Ukraine's GDP, employs 20% of the nation's workforce, and generates over 40% of its total export revenues.

According to UkraineInvest, one-third of the world's black soil can be found in Ukraine, making it one of the most fertile parts of the globe. Other advantages that give the nation's agriculture business a boost include attractive land rent prices, competitive wages and logistics.

UkraineInvest believes that additional investments in farming techniques, irrigation, land management, logistics, education and value-added production could enable Ukraine to double its food exports. In fact, some efforts are already underway. In July, USAID announced a new partnership with Bayer (BAYRY), which is investing another $15.5 million in Ukraine's agriculture business through new technology, high-quality seeds and a safety campaign for farmers.

Other major players in Ukraine's agriculture industry include Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), Mondelez (MDLZ), DuPont (DD), and Nestle (NSRGF), among many others. UkraineInvest estimates that the war with Russia has cost $34.2 billion worth of damages to the Ukrainian agricultural sector, so there is ample room to invest in this highly profitable business in Ukraine.

Manufacturing of construction materials

Of course, the Russian invasion has caused lots of damage in Ukraine, so much construction needs to be done to repair all the buildings that have been destroyed. Several companies have already pledged sizable investments in the millions of dollars or euros.

For example, Kingspan Group (KGSPY), an Irish company well-known for producing energy-efficient construction materials, was one of the first companies to exit Russia and invest significantly in Ukraine. The company is investing $300 million to build six or seven factories in western Ukraine to produce building projects.

In January, a news report indicated that almost 1,700 Polish companies wanted to help rebuild Ukraine. By April, it was reported that Polish companies were continually rebuilding Ukraine, with names like Drogbud leading the way. Also in April, several German companies expressed intentions to invest in Ukraine, even as the war continued. At that time, the World Bank had estimated that it would cost $411 billion to rebuild Ukraine after the war.

Future potential investment: metals and mining

Ukraine will likely continue to offer investment opportunities in those sectors after the war is over. However, Tsivkach said that once the war is over, the metals and mining sector will likely provide a whole new set of opportunities for investors.

The nation is sitting on high concentrations of extremely rich and complementary mineral resources situated in close proximity to each other. Ukraine has abundant reserves of natural gas, oil, coal, iron ore, magnesium, nickel, titanium, graphite, manganese, sulfur, mercury and kaolin.

Before Russia invaded, the metals and mining industry accounted for roughly 10% of Ukraine's GDP and 33% of its exports. In fact, the nation is currently seventh in the world in iron extraction, eighth in manganese extraction, sixth in titanium, and second in gallium extraction. It is also a significant producer of power plant coal, coking coal and uranium.

In February, Tsivkach told S&P Global Market Intelligence that after the war, Ukraine plans to boost its graphite output and begin tapping its numerous lithium and copper deposits. For now, the Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports in the Black Sea is making it extremely difficult for Ukraine to export its refined iron and steel products. The nation is currently using its railway network to transport those exports to European transit hubs.

S&P Global added that several mining and processing operations in Ukraine have stayed open to support the local economy and workforce during the war. However, any major buildout of the nation's metals and mining industry will have to wait until the war is over.

Available resources for foreign investors in Ukraine

Of course, investors may still find lots of additional opportunities in other sectors, including information technology, aerospace, furniture, pharmaceuticals and more. Tsivkach said all these sectors need investments. In fact, he said many Ukrainian companies are now thinking about accepting private-equity investments, although they weren't before the war.

For those interested in investing in Ukraine, the government has also rolled out some key incentives for foreign investors to help offset some of the risks associated with wartime investments. For example, some projects may be eligible for tax exemptions.

The Ukrainian government will also provide state guarantees to revitalize its export credit agency. The Ukrainian president also signed a decree that enables the country to focus more on protecting investor rights. Many other incentives are in place and may be in the works, so it would be a good idea for investors to look into specific incentives that their project may be eligible for.

**Ari Zoldan is CEO of Quantum Media Group, LLC. UkraineInvest is a client of Quantum Media Group, LLC

