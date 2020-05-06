Three rockets land near Baghdad airport, no casualties: statement

Adds details, background

BAGHDAD, May 6 (Reuters) - Three Katyusha rockets landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.

The military said it found a rocket launcher with a timer in a rural area in western Baghdad, and there were no reported damages or casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The rockets were fired from the Bakriya neighbourhood, about 6 km (4 miles) northeast of the airport, and security forces were deployed to search the area, security sources said.

Security officials said it was not immediately clear whether a military base which hosts U.S. troops near the airport was the target of the attacks.

Iran-backed paramilitary groups have regularly been rocketing and shelling bases in Iraq that host U.S. forces and the area around the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

