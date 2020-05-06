Three rockets land near Baghdad airport, no casualties: statement

BAGHDAD, May 6 (Reuters) - Three Katyusha rockets landed in the "perimeter" of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.

The military said it found a rocket launcher with a timer in a rural area in western Baghdad, and there were no reported damages or casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

