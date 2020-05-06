Three rockets land near Baghdad airport, no casualties: statement
BAGHDAD, May 6 (Reuters) - Three Katyusha rockets landed in the "perimeter" of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.
The military said it found a rocket launcher with a timer in a rural area in western Baghdad, and there were no reported damages or casualties.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
((ahmed.rasheed@thomsonreuters.com; +964-7901-947-131; Reuters Messaging: ahmed.rasheed.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsOil US Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Panama's Copa Airlines warns it may lack the cash to keep operations afloat
- EXCLUSIVE-Air Canada's Transat buyout fuels investor coronavirus jitters -sources
- Pompeo urges end to overflight rights for Iran airline flying to Venezuela
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Regeneron, Zoom Video, U.S. oil companies, Apple, U.S. insurers