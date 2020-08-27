Three rockets fall in Iraq's Green Zone, no significant damage - military

CAIRO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Three rockets landed just after midnight local time on Friday in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The military said the rockets were launched from Bajia neighborhood, west of the capital, but fell in an empty area and caused no significant damage.

Separately, on Thursday a rocket landed in Jadriya neighborhood, which is close to the Green Zone, but caused no significant damage, the military said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

(Reporting by Amina Ismail; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Hesham.AbdulKhalek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.