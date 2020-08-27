Three rockets fall in Iraq's Green Zone, no significant damage - military

Amina Ismail Reuters
CAIRO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Three rockets landed just after midnight local time on Friday in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The military said the rockets were launched from Bajia neighborhood, west of the capital, but fell in an empty area and caused no significant damage.

Separately, on Thursday a rocket landed in Jadriya neighborhood, which is close to the Green Zone, but caused no significant damage, the military said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

