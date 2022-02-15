US Markets

Three rescued from Spanish trawler sunk off Canada, minister says

Emma Pinedo Reuters
Inti Landauro Reuters
Christina Thykjaer Reuters
MADRID, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Three crew members have been rescued from a Spanish fishing trawler that sank off the east coast of Canada, Spain's government told reporters on Tuesday.

"We follow with concern and preoccupation the search and rescue operation. We are in coordination and permanent contact with these rescue services," government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez told a news conference.

Local media including the El Pais newspaper gave the vessel's name as the Villa del Pitanxo and said there were 24 crew aboard including 12 Spaniards, two Ghanaians and several Peruvians.

A government official in Galicia quoted by local newspaper La Voz de Galicia said they feared some fishermen were dead, but could not confirm it yet.

Nores Marin, the Villa del Pitanxo's owners, declined to comment.

Based in the city of Pontevedra in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, the Nores Group has fishing vessels operating in the South Atlantic, off the Canadian coast and between Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau.

Refinitiv data showed the Villa del Pitanxo left the Galician port of Vigo on Jan. 26.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Inti Landauro and Christina Thykjaer; Editing by Nathan Allen and Chizu Nomiyama)

