3 Reasons Why Warren Buffet's Cash Fortress Matters

While much attention this past week has focused on Berkshire Hathaway's enormous cash pile totaling $276.9 billion, another number is arguably the one that investors should focus on - the amount of interest Buffett's holding company is accumulating with each passing month.

In interviews previously, Warren Buffett has stated that he favors 3-month and 6-month Treasury bills as the place to park cash. These have been yielding as much as 5.40% in recent months but for simple math and to be conservative assume Berkshire is earning 5% annually.

Not all of Berkshire's $276.9 is invested in short-term bills, but most of it is - a full $234.6 billion, reportedly. At a 5% rate of return, that sum is growing by almost $1 billion monthly.

For perspective, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) held $31.2 billion of cash on its balance sheet in Q2 2008 before deploying about $5 billion in the form of preferred shares of Goldman Sachs later in the year.

So Berkshire is now amassing more cash every 3 months than the sum total of its balance sheet liquid reserves when the Great Recession was in full swing. But why does this matter?



3 Reasons Why Buffett's Cash Pile Matters

Buffett has famously followed his own advice to not merely be greedy when others are fearful but to do so in a big way. In other words, when he sees a deal he is willing to allocate substantial capital reserves to pounce on it.

In 2016, for example, when he started to accumulate a position in Apple that ended up as a 789 million share holding, the stake represented at one point approximately 50% of his entire equity portfolio.

That level of conviction revealed Buffett is willing to invest massively when a deal finally appears. At the time, Apple's price-to-earnings ratio sat below 15x, making it an enticing buy given its growth rates and cash flows.

Similarly, in 2008 when he snapped up Goldman Sachs preferred shares, the position represented a double-digit percentage of his overall balance sheet cash reserves.

So, the first takeaway as to why Buffett's cash pile matters is that it provides the Oracle of Omaha with the optionality to make big purchases and deploy capital fast when he spots his next opportunity.

Indeed, if the bearish train gathers steam like it did in 2008, Buffett will have the ample reserves needed to swoop in and snap up undervalued assets. Better yet, he can do so using cash versus equity, which is likely to be more costly over the long-term.

Another key reason the cash hoard matters is it allows Buffett the opportunity to pursue further share buybacks that return value to shareholders. Since 2018, Buffett has spent $78 billion repurchasing Berkshire stock.

While much attention has shone on how much Buffett spent on Apple shares, it turned out that he spent even more buying back shares of his own company, which reflected his confidence in its future prospects and the discrepancy he saw in its price relative to fair value.

Finally, growing economic uncertainties mean that Berkshire Hathaway will have ample reserves that can act as a buffer against market volatility.

When the Great Recession gripped the economy and markets, Berkshire stood firm as the beacon of stability and Buffett's swift actions were widely credited as shoring up confidence among investors. So too will Berkshire's enormous cash levels act as a fortress to defend and insulate Berkshire Hathaway from any economic downturns to come.



So, Is Berkshire a Buy?

Berkshire Hathaway's cash fortress alone is arguably reason enough to buy the stock given that it is expected to produce about $1 billion monthly but there is much more to like about it than that.

Berkshire is also a cash flow machine that reported a full $9.06 billion in free cash flows last quarter alone. Plus, it's trading at almost the exact same price-to-earnings multiple of 13x that Apple traded at when Buffett was snapping up shares back in 2016.

In short, Berkshire is producing monstrous cash flows, has a fortress cash pile that ensures stability in the face of economic hardship, and is trading at a compelling price relative to future earnings.

So, if you held that punchcard Buffett has so famously discussed in the past and could use just one of your twenty punches to buy any stock, Berkshire Hathaway is perhaps as good a choice as any.