Three Reasons Why the Second Half of 2022 Won't Be Much Better for Stocks

The U.S. stock market reported its worst first half of the year since 1970, and the carnage can be seen everywhere in the U.S. stock market. There are three factors which are behind this move, and it is difficult to say that the second half of the year will be any different.

1. Inflation

Inflation has been the biggest concern for investors and traders since the beginning of this year. We have seen the inflation readings in the U.S. sitting at a multi-decade highs. It's not just a U.S. thing -- inflation is also affecting the U.K. and the rest of Europe. Traders are hoping that inflation in the U.S. is near its peak level as higher food and energy prices have pushed consumers into the corner and made their disposable income erode.

During the upcoming second half, if not the next quarter, it is highly likely that we will see the inflation readings in the U.S. reaching their peak levels, and we may see similar results on the other side of the pond.

Although a headline of "inflation reaching its peak level" may bring some relief to investors, it is unlikely that such headlines will keep the market in a celebratory mood for a long time, because any significant retracement from that level will take a great deal of time, meaning more pain for the stock market and the economy.

I believe that most investors will have to rethink their investing strategies and expectations. We have lived in the low inflation paradigm for over a decade, and now the landscape has shifted. The Fed in the U.S. has already started to drop some hints about this, as the Fed Chairman has stated that it will take some time for inflation to come off its highs.

2. Energy

Soaring oil and energy prices provided an enormous tailwind for inflation due to the war between Ukraine and Russia. The energy-related sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies on Russia with a view to weakening the country's economy and currency have pushed the average gas price to above $5 in the U.S. (gas prices in Europe are over $7 or $8 per gallon in many places, too).

OPEC has been gradually increasing the oil supply, and by August, the oil production will be pretty much at par with pre-covid levels. However, sanctions on Russian oil are keeping the oil supply equation under stress, and there are no signs of the geopolitical tensions easing off between Russia and U.S. allies.

President Biden said he'd tolerate higher gas prices "as long as it takes, so Russia cannot in fact defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine." This means oil prices are unlikely to fall below the $50 mark in the second half of the year.

3. Geopolitics

Geopolitical tensions flared up when Russia invaded Ukraine. With NATO potentially increasing its members, the chances of the geopolitical tensions easing off look slim, despite Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying that he wants to end the war by the end of this year.

Beyond Ukraine, the U.S. and the U.K. have toughened their stance towards China and have started to show more support for the independence of Hong Kong. Both have also shown their support for Taiwan's security as well. Their attitudes indicates that in the second half of this year, we could see tensions growing, and traders are more unlikely to favor risky assets.

Silver lining

If we look at the historical performance and make a relative comparison, the odds are actually in favor of a strong rally taking place in the second half of this year. During 1970 when the S&P 500 plunged 21% during the first half of the year, the index rapidly recovered its losses and reported a gain of 26.5% in the second half of the year.

