Three Reasons for the Market Rally

When I awoke this morning to Dow futures indicating an opening 500 points above Friday’s close, with the other major indices looking at similar big jumps, I was puzzled. As far as I could see, the only thing that had changed over the long weekend was that a lot of people across the U.S. had decided that the risk of further spread of the coronavirus was low enough that they felt comfortable crowding beaches and celebrating the start of summer without seemingly a care in the world.

That, despite the fact that the number of daily reported cases is actually increasing in 18 states in America and that public health officials, epidemiologists and other experts were almost unanimous in saying that such behavior creates a serious risk of a second wave of infections and therefore the economy. As someone with a belief in the efficiency of free markets as it relates to capital allocation, I find it hard to believe that this is a case of traders and investors trusting the judgment of beach-goers over scientists and experts. So, surely, there has to be another explanation for a surge strong enough to take S&P 500 futures (ES) back above 3000.

The first reason is the phase one launch of another Covid-19 vaccine candidate, this time from Novavax (NVAX). That is welcome news for us all, and in particular for holders of NVAX, but a 500-point surge in the Dow on the possibility of a vaccine 12-18 months from now seems a bit excessive. Even when you combine that with the news that Merck (MRK) is joining the search for a vaccine, it is hard to get too excited when you think of how long it takes a therapy, even one being “rushed” through, to clear clinical trials.

I think that most everyone believes that modern pharma and biotech companies will find both a vaccine and a treatment for Covid-19. The real issue is when. If the death toll keeps climbing, then the long-term damage to the economy will be a lot more than an S&P 500 ten percent or so down from the high would suggest.

So, what is it? Is this really a case of traders and investors looking at pictures of big groups of unmasked people splashing in the shallows and deciding that the danger has passed? I certainly hope not.

There is a second, more logical, but far more cynical, maybe even sinister explanation. Could it be that America has decided en masse that an economic recovery is more important than another hundred thousand or so lives?

It certainly feels that way when you read the interviews of those on the beaches and at the lakes. Most of them say that they just don’t care anymore. If they get it, so what?

The overwhelming view seems to be that we have to get back to normal and back to work as quickly as possible, whatever the risks.

From a market analysis perspective, the most likely explanation for the strength in stocks is the third explanation. With the Fed pumping trillions into the system, stocks will inevitably be driven higher, no matter what is going on in the real world. Financial institutions are being handed huge amounts of cash and have to put that cash to work. With Treasury yields well below 1.5% all along the curve, you can be sure that a lot of it is going into equities, with cute, old-fashioned notions like valuations being ignored.

As I said, that is the most likely explanation, but in some ways, it is even scarier than the other two.

There are then three possible explanations for the strength in the pre-market this morning. Either traders have decided that even if it takes a huge toll on human life, people will get back to work as soon as they are allowed, and that a “V”-shaped recovery is therefore coming. Or, that somehow sheer grit and determination will defy science and defeat the virus. Or, that with all the money being forced into the financial system, none of that really matters; stocks will go up, regardless of the economy.

Those are three depressing, and more importantly unsustainable reasons for a rally.

