Three Quality Guardrails Investors Need to Know on Adopting Generative AI

It’s been over one year since the release of OpenAI’s defining product, ChatGPT, and it’s been a busy one with the contentious removal and reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman taking over the headlines. The end of 2023 is a prime time to look back on the chaotic past year of AI innovation and what’s to come.

In that time, we’ve witnessed an explosion of AI tools, companies and conversations, with generative AI projected to add $4.4 trillion to the global economy. Technology has continually ushered in transformative innovations, and in 2023, we stand at the precipice of the next industrial revolution propelled by AI and data. As enterprises embrace generative AI, it becomes crucial to establish quality guardrails to ensure its seamless integration and mitigate potential risks. Here are three essential guardrails that investors need to be aware of while adopting generative AI within an enterprise.

Quality measures in code generation will help shape the future of software engineering

Generative AI's influence on software engineering is undeniable, especially in code generation. The ability of generative AI to autonomously create code for common requirements has significantly enhanced programmer productivity. Products across both tech and non-tech industries are undergoing a transformation, incorporating foundational models fine-tuned to specific industry needs. However, if proper quality measures are not in place there is a high probability of introducing faulty, vulnerable code and increasing technical debt.

Take, for example, the impact of generative AI on GitHub, where the integration of Codex for code completion has revolutionized the coding landscape. This generative AI-powered tool suggests and completes code snippets, streamlining the development process. The implications are huge, as programmers witness a surge in efficiency and a decrease in manual coding efforts. However, without concrete quality measures, the rapid adoption of AI-generated code may result in the inadvertent introduction of faulty and vulnerable segments. It reiterates the need for comprehensive quality testing protocols to identify and rectify risks potentially embedded in the AI-generated code, ensuring the long-term sustainability and maintainability of the developed software. In addition, code developed through AI pair programming techniques should go through rigorous security testing. The code has to be continuously assessed for vulnerabilities, insecure coding practices, compliance checks against the use of open-source licenses, and static and dynamic code scans.

Reshaping industries by navigating legacy systems with quality measures

Extending beyond code, investors must also take awareness of enterprises with legacy systems in place. They will find it challenging to remain competitive since the adoption of Generative AI necessitates a shift in resources and revenue models. Simultaneously, new players are emerging, questioning the status quo and becoming contenders.

While the benefits are evident, there is a need for a nuanced understanding of the challenges that come with this industry-wide transformation. Legacy systems will likely resist integration with generative AI on some level, and the cost of adaptation may pose financial challenges for established enterprises. On the other hand, the rise of new contenders introduces competition, creating innovation and driving further advancements. Investors, therefore, need to not only assess the immediate impact but also anticipate the long-term consequences and potential hurdles associated with this transformative wave. The challenge ultimately lies in fostering a workforce capable of harnessing it effectively.

Addressing trust and responsibility: the black box conundrum

Generative AI still introduces a challenge regarding transparency and accountability, which investors need to be aware of within enterprises. The output produced by generative AI is often a black box, making it exceedingly difficult to discern the logic behind the generated content. Moreover, the tool tends to exhibit unwarranted confidence to some degree, making it less trustworthy and responsible.

Data, which is a cornerstone for the success of AI, presents another hurdle. Foundational models are currently trained on publicly available data without due consideration for copyright constraints. Lawsuits and restrictions on data availability for training purposes pose significant challenges to the further development of foundational models, which of course investors should take note of when thinking about the future of certain enterprises.

Ultimately, enterprise customers should thoroughly validate the tool before adopting the same within their enterprise. Enterprise customers should validate the accuracy, factuality, attribution of the content and the tools so they are not producing deceptive content or content that violates their policy. While there is no standard way to test these tools/LLM models, this space is evolving quickly and Microsoft recently launched a platform, PromptBench, in an effort to standardize testing of the LLM models.

Navigating the future of generative AI with caution and innovation

As Generative AI continues to make significant steps, the need for comprehensive quality guardrails becomes more and more obvious. In 2024, companies will have to explore diverse use cases, fine-tune foundational models, and heavily invest in quality measures to ensure responsible and safe adoption. Looking ahead, governments and tech companies will collaboratively establish standards for the design, development, deployment, and use of AI to ensure safety, human-centricity, trustworthiness, and responsibility.

