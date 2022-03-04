Three Quality ETFs to Embrace in Turbulent Markets

When it comes to investment factors, market participants often discuss growth and value, but there are more chapters in the factor book. Quality is part of that conversation.

Quality often doesn't command the attention of growth, value and the other factors, but its long-term record is undoubtedly impressive. One of the issues confounding quality in terms of notoriety is that its definition is fluid relative to growth, low volatility, size and value. While different index providers and academics have varying definitions of quality, the attributes of quality stocks are universally appealing.

Those include steady management teams, fortress-like balance sheets, commitment to shareholder rewards (buybacks and dividends) and high credit ratings, among other favorable traits. Moreover, quality stocks are highly relevant today.

“As the Federal Reserve moves closer to raising interest rates, investors are repricing their bets on one of the riskiest corners of the market: shares of companies that don’t make money,” reports the Wall Street Journal. “Cash-burning technology firms, biotechnology companies without any approved drugs and startups that listed quickly via mergers with blank-check companies—some of which soared during the pandemic—have dropped sharply.”

Remembering that interpretations of quality are fluid, investors may want to eschew stock-picking and consider the following quality ETFs.

1. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) tracks the S&P 500 Quality Index – the quality-based derivative of the S&P 500. In the case of this ETF, quality is rooted in return on equity, accruals ratio and financial leverage ratio.

It's a strategy that serves investors well. Over the past three years, SPHQ narrowly outperformed the broader market, but amid this year's elevated volatility and weak equity market performance, the quality ETF is beating the S&P 500.

“Quality factor ETFs have reset considerably from highs and have one of the most attractive Composite Valuation scores across our coverage,” said Bank of America analysts in a recent note. “Valuation metrics now trade near long-term averages across the group. SPHQ is trading at a 15.6x P/E, -0.34sd below its historical average.”

2. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) employs a proprietary index methodology that presents investors with a unique interpretation on quality stocks.

FQAL's underlying index “takes a sector-neutral approach and focuses on free cash flow margin to gauge whether or not a company has high earnings quality, on free cash flow stability to measure consistency, and on return on invested capital to assess profitability,” says CFRA Research's Todd Rosenbluth.

FQAL, which tracks the Fidelity US Quality Factor TR USD, holds 128 stocks, 28% of which are tech names. Healthcare and financial services stocks combine for almost a quarter of this quality ETF's roster.

3. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is one of the oldest and largest quality ETFs having debuted in July 2013 and currently home to $22.12 billion in assets under management. It's also favorably priced with an annual fee of 0.15% – among the lowest in this category.

QUAL follows the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index. As its name implies, the benchmark is intended to be sector neutral, but some groups are simply home to more quality stocks than others.

More than 29% of QUAL's holdings are tech stocks – a sector that typically looms large in quality ETFs. Healthcare and consumer discretionary names combine for a quarter of the fund's roster.

