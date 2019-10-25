Three protesters dead, more than 50 wounded at Shi'ite militia group offices in Iraqi south

At least three people died when an Iraqi Shi'ite militia group opened fire on a group of protesters attempting to break into the group's local offices in the southern city of Nasiriya on Friday, police and hospital sources said.

More than 40 people were wounded in the incident at the offices of Asaib Ahl al-Haq's offices in the province of Dhi Qar.

Separately, police sources said at least 18 people were wounded in the southern city of Amara when protesters tried to break into the militia's local offices there.

