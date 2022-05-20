Three people stabbed in south-east Norway attack

At least three people were stabbed and injured on Friday in random attacks in a village in south-east Norway, police said.

One of the victims was in critical condition.

A suspect was later apprehended, officials said.

"I can confirm we have the offender under control," a police spokesperson told Reuters. "We do not believe there were any more offenders."

Police had earlier said at least four people were stabbed.

The attack took place in the rural, mountainous Nore and Uvdal municipality in Norway's Numedal region.

