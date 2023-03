By Ali Sawafta

JERUSALEM, March 9 (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in the Israeli occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military did not confirm the incident and there were no further details.

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Emily.Rose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.