Three of China's largest lenders report Q3 profit of over 6%

Three of China's banks' Q3 profit up over 6%

NPL ratios lower

NIM squeezed

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Three of China's largest lenders posted third quarter profit rises of over 6% as non-performing loan ratios shrunk.

The results underline the resilience of China's biggest banks to the turmoil in the property market as developer loan defaults mount and cash-flow issues continue to dog the industry.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) 1398.HK601398.SS, the world's largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit rose 6.8% year-on-year in the third quarter in a Friday filing.

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) 601288.SS, 1288.HK and Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) 3328.HK601328.SS followed suit with net profit up 6.4% and 6.7%, respectively, in their earnings filings.

The country's largest banks are insulated from property woes largely because of their diversified portfolio compared to smaller lenders.

"Big state-owned banks’ lending to property developers accounts for 3%-7% of their total loans at end-1H22, a proportion lower than small and medium-sized lenders," said Vivian Xue, Director of Financial Institutions at Fitch Ratings.

"And the big banks mainly lend to state-owned or high-quality developers," Xue added.

All three lenders posted slight falls in non-performing loan ratios in the third quarter. Both ICBC and AgBank posted NPL ratios of 1.4% for the end of September compared to 1.41% at the end of the quarter before.

Meanwhile, BoCom's NPL ratio fell to 1.41% at the end of September from 1.46 at the end of June.

MARGINS

However, all three lenders logged a squeeze on net interest margins - a key guage of bank profitability.

ICBC's NIM fell to 1.98% at the end of September compared to 2.03 at the end of the prior quarter. AgBank and BoCom also saw a small fall over the same period, to 1.96% from 2.02% and 1.50% from 1.53% respectively.

“As overall credit demand remained weak, Chinese banks have to lower loan interest rates to lend out money, posing pressure on their net interest margins,” said Michael Zeng, a banking analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets.

Zeng expects the entire sector's NIM to further narrow in the fourth quarter.

