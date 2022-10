Three of China's largest lenders report over 6% rise in third quarter profit

Corrects reporting credit

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Three of China's largest lenders posted third quarter profit rises of over 6% as non-performing loan ratios shrunk.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) 1398.HK601398.SS, the world's largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit rose 6.8% year-on-year in the third quarter in a Friday filing.

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) 601288.SS, 1288.HK and Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) 3328.HK601328.SS followed suit with net profit up 6.4% and 6.7%, respectively, in their earnings filings.

All three lenders posted slight falls in non-performing loan ratios in the third quarter. Both ICBC and AgBank posted NPL ratios of 1.4% for the end of September compared to 1.41% at the end of the quarter before.

Meanwhile, BoCom's NPL ratio fell to 1.41% at the end of September from 1.46 at the end of June.

