Three of China's largest lenders report over 6% rise in third quarter profit

Contributors
Ziyi Tang Reuters
Engen Tham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

Three of China's largest lenders posted third quarter profit rises of over 6% as non-performing loan ratios shrunk.

Corrects reporting credit

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Three of China's largest lenders posted third quarter profit rises of over 6% as non-performing loan ratios shrunk.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) 1398.HK601398.SS, the world's largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit rose 6.8% year-on-year in the third quarter in a Friday filing.

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) 601288.SS, 1288.HK and Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) 3328.HK601328.SS followed suit with net profit up 6.4% and 6.7%, respectively, in their earnings filings.

All three lenders posted slight falls in non-performing loan ratios in the third quarter. Both ICBC and AgBank posted NPL ratios of 1.4% for the end of September compared to 1.41% at the end of the quarter before.

Meanwhile, BoCom's NPL ratio fell to 1.41% at the end of September from 1.46 at the end of June.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham; Editing by Susan Fenton and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters