Three Nordic mobile payment providers merge

Denmark's Danske Bank said on Wednesday it had agreed with OP Financial Group in Finland and a consortium of banks including DNB in Norway to merge their mobile payment platforms.

The three mobile payment providers, MobilePay in Denmark, Pivo in Finland and Vipps in Norway, serve 11 million users and more than 330,000 shops and web shops.

"The ambition is to create Europe's best and most comprehensive digital wallet," Danske Bank said in a statement.

