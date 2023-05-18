Three new ships approved for Black Sea grain deal after Russia renewal

By Nigel Hunt and Michelle Nichols

LONDON/UNITED NATIONS, May 18 (Reuters) - Three new ships were authorized on Thursday to take part in a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, said the United Nations as global wheat prices fell further a day after Russia agreed to extend the pact for 60 more days.

The JCC authorized three new vessels on Thursday to travel to the Ukrainian ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, said deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq. A third port - Pivdennyi (Yuzhny) - is also covered by the Black Sea deal.

"While we welcome this partial resumption of inbound movement activity, we call on the parties to ensure that the authorization of new vessels is done for all three ports to make use of capacity and meet industry demands," Haq told reporters.

FURTHER TALKS

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he hoped a comprehensive agreement could now be reached to improve, expand and extend the Black Sea export deal.

Haq said there could be a meeting of officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations on Friday or early next week, but the level of representation was still being discussed.

"Given that Russia has repeatedly expressed its unhappiness with the deal, the extension came as a surprise to the market, and a result, wheat futures declined sharply following the announcement."

Wheat prices on the Chicago Board of Trade Wv1 fell nearly 2% on Thursday to a two-week low of $6.25-1/2 a bushel after sliding by more than 3% on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday called the extension "a qualified result" for Russia and said different scenarios were being worked on regarding easing restrictions on Russia's state agricultural bank, a main demand of Moscow.

While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions imposed following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.

The United States has rejected Russia's complaints.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Grant McCool)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.