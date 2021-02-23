Three new Brazilian companies file for IPOs

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Three new Brazilian companies have filed for initial public offerings, documents on the securities industry watchdog CVM website show.

Mileage company Dotz, facilities services provider GPS Participacoes and Livetech da Bahia filed on Monday.

There are now 36 companies preparing listings.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)

