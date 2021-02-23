US Markets

Three new Brazilian companies file for IPOs

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Three new Brazilian companies have filed for initial public offerings, documents on the securities industry watchdog CVM website show.

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Three new Brazilian companies have filed for initial public offerings, documents on the securities industry watchdog CVM website show.

Mileage company Dotz, facilities services provider GPS Participacoes and Livetech da Bahia filed on Monday.

There are now 36 companies preparing listings.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More