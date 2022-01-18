Three more LNG tankers due in Britain in Jan/Feb

Contributor
Susanna Twidale Reuters
Published

Three more liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are due to arrive in Britain in January and February, port authority and Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Three more liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are due to arrive in Britain in January and February, port authority and Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

LNG tanker Golar Penguin is scheduled to arrive at Britain's South Hook LNG terminal on Jan. 28, port authority data showed.

LNG tanker Fraiha is scheduled to arrive at Britain's South Hook terminal on Jan. 30, port authority data showed.

LNG tanker M.Mickie Harper is scheduled to arrive at Britain's South Hook terminal on Feb. 13 - Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More