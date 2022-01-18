Three more LNG tankers due in Britain in Jan/Feb

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Three more liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are due to arrive in Britain in January and February, port authority and Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

LNG tanker Golar Penguin is scheduled to arrive at Britain's South Hook LNG terminal on Jan. 28, port authority data showed.

LNG tanker Fraiha is scheduled to arrive at Britain's South Hook terminal on Jan. 30, port authority data showed.

LNG tanker M.Mickie Harper is scheduled to arrive at Britain's South Hook terminal on Feb. 13 - Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

