Three more high-yield bonds announced in hot market

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - Another three companies announced bonds in the hot European high-yield market on Thursday but bankers and investors are concerned about whether the pipeline thereafter can keep up with the amount of cash in the system.

The three deals include a refi bond from turnaround credit story Klockner Pentaplast, an M&A add-on from Assemblin and a potential high-yield debut in US dollars from Greek containership company Danaos.

While average junk bond yields have inched out over the past couple of days as equity volatility creeps into the credit market, high-yield bankers say that - surprises aside - spreads are expected to stay tight in the first half of the year thanks to central bank action. Yields started the week at 2.64% and are now seen at 2.72% - although still around pre-pandemic lows, according to iBoxx data.

"Investors feel like they have a central bank put, and that is what is underpinning this market," said a London-based high-yield banker. "If things get worse on the fundamentals side, they think that at a minimum the taps will remain as open as they are - which includes corporate bond buying programmes and monetary support."

That means the European high-yield bond market is open to all-comers, but there aren't that many large leveraged buyouts like Asda's in the pipeline, as some sponsors have chosen to IPO their companies instead - like Permira and Dr Marten.

"Long-only investors aren't overwhelmed with...cash, but most are hearing from fund-raising teams that the absence of yield in sovereign and IG markets means that the big insurance money managers are having to reallocate into leveraged finance. Those kind of investors are spending a lot of money [in primary] today, expecting that they'll get more cash tomorrow," said the banker.

"There's been a decent pipeline for Q1 but it's pretty forward-weighted to January. Where is the follow-on?"

TURNAROUND



Klockner Pentaplast is in the market with both a loan and high-yield bond, proceeds from which will refinance the company's entire capital structure - including its term loans and PIK toggle notes due 2023.

The plastic packaging company's €725m dual-tranche bond component is split between a €400m five-year non-call two fixed-rate senior secured note (B2/B) and a €325m 5.5-year non-call two senior notes (rating TBA). Klockner'S €1.175bn euro-equivalent ESG-linked five-year term loan B, will be split across US dollars and euros.

The German company has paved the way for the refinancing with several quarters of earnings growth and free cashflow improvement, noted Lucror Analytics analysts.

"Klockner is a turnaround story," said the banker. "To give the management team credit, they've really turned around performance and the market likes a story with momentum in it. The company has had a number of quarters of good performance which has made this refinancing happen."

Global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners are JP Morgan (sole physical/B&D) and Credit Suisse, while senior bookrunners are Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs. Investor calls will start on February 1 and run through to February 3.

Elsewhere, Swedish electric and heating installation company Assemblin is tapping its May 2025 senior secureds for €100m. Proceeds from the floating rate note will help finance the company's acquisition of Fidelix. Joint active books Deutsche Bank (B&D) and Nordea held calls with investors on Thursday. Assemblin (B2/B/B) is tapping its euro high-yield debut, which it priced in November 2019.

And Greek shipping container company Danaos, which is marketing its debut US dollar high-yield offering, according to a banker familiar with the deal, kicked off investor calls on Thursday. It is offering up to US$300m senior unsecured notes due 2028. Proceeds from the offering, together with a new US$815m senior secured credit facility and a new US$135m sale leaseback, will help fund a US$1.25bn refinancing of the majority of its senior secured debt.

Citigroup (lead bookrunner) and DNB (joint bookrunner) are running the deal.

(Reporting by Eleanor Duncan; editing by Alex Chambers, Sudip Roy)

((Eleanor.Duncan@refinitiv.com; +44 7827 252612))