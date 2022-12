Three more Capricorn investors join call to change firm's board, Palliser says

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy's CNE.L third-biggest stakeholder, Palliser, said on Wednesday it had received backing from three more shareholders for its call to oust seven directors, including the CEO, of the London-listed energy firm.

Palliser said it had received signed letters of intent from Irenic Capital Management, VR Global Partners and an additional undisclosed shareholder.

Another Capricorn Energy investor, Legal & General Investment Management, which owns a little less than 4% of Capricorn, said on Tuesday it was in favour of changing the company's directors.

