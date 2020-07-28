World Markets

Three-Month Turkish lira volatility gauges rise to one month high

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The three-month Turkish lira implied volatility gauge jumped to its highest level in a month on Tuesday after the lira weakened.

The gauge TRY3MO=FN rose to 12.5%, data from Fenics showed.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 slipped 0.3% against the dollar on Tuesday, its third consecutive day of losses.

