Three Major Tech Firms Announcing Earnings This Week: What You Need To Know

Three major U.S. firms will announce their quarterly earnings this week, making it a pivotal time for the U.S. economy. As a barometer of the health and performance of the U.S. economy, investors will scrutinize these results, hoping to make more informed decisions based on the findings, which will provide light on consumer spending, company investments, and market movements. The trajectory of the stock market and investor mood may hinge on the findings of these results.

AMD Q2 Earnings

On Tuesday, financial results will be released by Advance Micro Devices (AMD). Even though NVIDIA has been stealing the spotlight in the AI space, traders are betting that the industry as a whole is so vast that no one company can hope to corner the market. As a result, investors will probably mostly focus on AI-related remarks.

Experts predict that sales will total $5.33 billion, down 18.8 percent from the prior-year period. The markets are betting that the weak demand for gaming and other gadgets will improve by the end of the year and into 2024. Perhaps more worrisome is the fact that sales of datacenter chips (used in data centers) are expected to fall by 5.8 percent this quarter. Adjusted earnings per share are predicted to fall for the fourth consecutive quarter, this time by 45 percent to $0.57. However, when additional data from the same time period is made public, rising earnings are expected to continue in the second half.

Amazon's Q2 Earnings

A company whose revenue is highly correlated with economic activity is Amazon (AMZN). A turnaround in consumer confidence has coincided with rising hopes that the U.S. economy might avert a recession. However, the company's quarterly profits are based on statistics from a time when economic mood was very low, so the present rise in sentiment is unlikely to have an effect on the results we'll get this week.

Amazon's Web Services metrics are the most important to investors since they account for the vast majority of the company's income. It is anticipated that revenues will rise by 10% over the prior year, coming in at around $21.7 billion. It will be the sixth straight quarter of reduced growth, and again, this will be attributed to the fact that economic activity is slowing, if the actual result matches or even comes a little softer than this.

Traders, however, are optimistic that Amazon's presence in the AI field will help it mitigate the effects of a slower growth rate on its stock price. Keep in mind that investors shouldn't count on much of an uptick, and look to Microsoft's profits for guidance; the company has deep ties to the AI industry thanks to its holdings in ChatGPT, but the stock hardly budged on the back of all the AI hoopla. The stock price dropped unjustly as a result of the hysteria around the company's association with the AI.

The pressure on Amazon's margins from increasing inflation will be another area of attention among traders when it releases its results, and this is despite the fact that inflation-related difficulties have begun to lighten somewhat. The second quarter is forecast to see a 41.5% increase in operational profit, reaching $4.7 billion. The stock is selling at a significant discount to its all-time high from 2021, and there is a lot of possibility for growth given the company's participation in AI and the improvement in economic optimism.

Q2 Results for Apple

So far this year, Apple's (AAPL) profits have failed to excite Wall Street, but the stock price has generated significant interest from buyers. The new record high value brought the total assets of the corporation to $3 trillion. Overall, investors have low expectations for its quarterly results, and they anticipate a further slowdown in sales projection for the following quarter with relatively flat earnings.

Revenues are expected to decrease by 1.8% from previous year, totaling $81.5 billion. Due to the economic recession, the decline in hardware demand is expected to be the most prominent story. The company's income is heavily dependent on iPhone sales, and analysts predict that those figures will continue to drop, potentially by 2.2%, to $38.8 billion. Consistent growth in Apple's service offerings like AppleCare, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and the App Store should contribute to a 5.8% increase in revenue, bringing total Apple revenue to $20.7 billion.

The projected increase in adjusted earnings per share from the prior year to $1.20 would be the slowest of any of the major technology companies. Despite widespread pessimism, investors who wait until the price drops on the basis of bad earnings data may be rewarded if Apple announces a new iPhone in September. Apple also has a vested interest in maintaining its stock price; in the past, when earnings have been disappointing, the firm has responded by announcing share buybacks.

Traders will pay great attention to the conference call and will search for the term "AI" throughout it. Apple hasn't used this word to increase profits yet, but there have been several rumors that the business will utilize its considerable influence to establish a presence in that industry. We'll look to see if we get any confirmation of that during their earnings report.

