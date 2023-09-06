News & Insights

Three major China banks to lower rates on existing first-home mortgages

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

September 06, 2023 — 11:23 pm EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

Writes through

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Three of China's major state banks said on Thursday they will start to lower interest rates on existing mortgages for first-home loans.

The move is one of several support measures flagged by Beijing in recent weeks for the country's crisis-ridden property sector amid mounting concerns over the health of the world's second-largest economy.

Interest rates on existing first-home loans will be cut to the level in place when a home was purchased, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) 1398.HK601398.SS, Agricultural Bank of China 1288.HK601288.SS and Bank of China Ltd (BOC) 3988.HK601988.SS said in statements.

The reduction will come into effect on Sept. 25, they said.

China's home loans totalled 38.6 trillion yuan ($5.3 trillion) at the end of June, representing 17% of banks' total loan books.

($1 = 7.3232 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.