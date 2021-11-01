Three Main Themes Investors Should Watch This Holiday Season

With my two youngest now in college, Halloween kind of crept up on me this year. Now that it is past, though, it will be hard to miss the buildup to Thanksgiving and the main holiday season that will be coming over the next few weeks. For many advertisers, post-Halloween, not post-Thanksgiving, seems to mark the point when Christmas-themed ads can start rolling and we can all look forward to being bombarded with Santa, carols, and fake snow over the next couple of months. That also means that traders and investors should start thinking about the impact of the holidays on the markets. In that respect, this year promises to be a fascinating, if somewhat challenging one.

There will be three main, interrelated themes that investors should consider.

1: Supply Constraints:

As I am sure everyone is aware, there are some disruptions to the supply chain right now, and they are expected to continue at least through the end of the year. Globally, the full impact of pandemic related shutdowns and changes to the workforce are just now being felt. It started a year or so ago with murmurs about a chip shortage but is now much more generalized.

The cynic in me can’t escape the feeling that it has become a convenient excuse used by some CEOs this earnings season to wave off bad results, but most of us really have experienced some difficulties in getting things, so as uncharitable as my cynical take may be, these shortages are all too real. The question is whether they will be bad enough to impact overall consumer spending and economic activity as holiday spending gets underway.

2: Demand Increases:

So far, the anecdotal and survey evidence suggests the shortages won’t impact consumer spending in terms of dollars spent. According to the National Retail Federation, consumer plans are pointing to a big jump in spending this year, to a record of close to $850 billion. Given the pent-up demand after the weird holiday season last year, that shouldn’t really come as a surprise, but it does point to a consumer with some sense of economic security.

The problem here is that when point 1 (restricted supply) meets point 2 (increased demand). That can only lead to one thing:

3: Inflation:

This too is something that we are all aware of, not just because the news media has reported on it ad nauseam, but also because it impacts our lives directly. The Fed’s preferred measure, core inflation, is running at around four percent, double their target rate. For consumers, though, it is much worse than that. Core inflation is ex food and energy, two of the major components of a household budget, and two areas where price increases have been well over the core rate, leaving most of us looking at a higher cost of living.

A vicious cycle, where higher prices lead to higher wage demands, which push prices higher etc. is part of the natural dynamic of inflation but this time around the higher wages part of that is just beginning to show. That means that most consumers will be attempting to deal with higher prices on unchanged income, which will impact volume of goods sold, even as total sales rise in dollar terms.

All of these things added together lead to some conclusions about investing themes for the season.

Normally, rather than trying to pick winners among retailers that are engaged in price wars at this time of year, I like to look for companies who can benefit from an increase in consumer activity without having to reduce margins. In the past, that has brought in logistics and packaging companies, for example, but this year I am less enthusiastic about either of those areas, for obvious reasons. Raw material and fuel cost increases will hit both industries hard, and fewer items sold at higher prices hurts rather than helps sales in both cases.

There is, however, a third industry that I often look to at this time of year that can grab all the upside to the changing conditions with very little downside.

Payments companies charge a percentage of the dollar amount of transactions, making rising prices actually beneficial to them. They also have little or no exposure to rising fuel and commodity costs, labor makes up only a small percentage of their overall cost base, and they can benefit from the continued shift to online shopping. And yet, after warning about the impact of supply restraints in earnings calls, both MasterCard (MC) and Visa (V) dropped recently, dragging the other big player, Global Payments (GPN) with them.

Because of that drop, that is where the value is as we go into the extended holiday season. Retailers will get a holiday bump, but some will emerge as winners and others as losers. Picking which will be which is impossible at this point. Meanwhile, transportation and packaging companies will face higher costs and reduced volume, making them unattractive too. That leaves the credit/debit card and payment processing industry as the best placed to benefit from conditions, and that is where the focus should be for those seeking to benefit from the holidays.

