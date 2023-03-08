US Markets

Three Los Angeles police officers shot, suspect barricaded -report

March 08, 2023 — 11:13 pm EST

Written by Brad Brooks and Texas for Reuters ->

Updates with KCAL reporting officers expected to survive; adds details from scene

March 8 (Reuters) - Three Los Angeles police officers were shot on Wednesday evening and a suspect in the shooting was barricaded inside a garage, a local CBS affiliate reported.

KCAL TV, citing an unnamed police officer, said all three police officers are expected to survive.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Live overhead images from KCAL TV showed several police cars sealing off the area around the garage in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood. Officers in full tactical gear were seen near the site where the suspected gunman is holed up.

A police helicopter hovered over the neighborhood, telling residents over a loudspeaker to remain inside their homes, the Los Angeles Times newspaper reported.

The Times, citing unnamed police sources, said the officers who were shot are part of a canine unit and were seeking a suspect when they took fire.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Brad.Brooks@tr.com; +1-512-516-5615; Twitter @bradleybrooks; Reuters Messaging: brad.brooks.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.