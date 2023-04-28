News & Insights

Three killed when U.S. Army helicopters collide in Alaska

April 28, 2023 — 01:50 am EDT

Written by Sheena K Thomas and Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Three U.S. Army pilots were killed and one was injured in Alaska on Thursday when two Apache helicopters returning from a training mission collided in flight, the 11th Airborne Division of the Army said.

Two soldiers were declared dead at the scene and a third died on the way to hospital, the army unit said in a statement. The injured soldier was being treated at Alaska's Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

The accident will be investigated by a team from the Army Combat Readiness Center in Alabama, the Division said.

Last month, nine soldiers were killed in a crash of two medical evacuation Black Hawk helicopters during a routine night training mission over Kentucky.

Reuters
