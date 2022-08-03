Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing - AFP

Akriti Sharma Reuters
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and six wounded on Wednesday in a stabbing at a kindergarten in the Chinese province of Jianxi, the AFP news agency reported, citing police.

A "gangster wearing a cap and mask" stormed the private kindergarten, the news agency said on Twitter, adding that the 48-year-old suspect was at large.

The news agency did not give any more details on the victims.

Violent crime is rare in China, due in part to strict gun controls and tight security, but in recent years there have been several knife and axe attacks, including in schools.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Robert Birsel)

