US Markets

Three killed in shooting at feminist march in Mexico's Guaymas city

Contributor
Daina Solomon Reuters
Published

A shooting in the middle of a feminist march outside the municipal palace in the Mexican city of Guaymas left three people dead, the state's attorney general's office said on Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A shooting in the middle of a feminist march outside the municipal palace in the Mexican city of Guaymas left three people dead, the state's attorney general's office said on Thursday.

The victims included two men and a woman, the office said in a statement on Twitter.

The two male victims were bodyguards of the city's mayor, Karla Cordova, while the female victim was a participant in the feminist protest, the Mexican newspaper La Jornada reported.

The march in Guaymas was one of a series of protests in cities across Mexico on Thursday aimed at denouncing violence against women in the Latin American country.

(Reporting by Daina Solomon, writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular