Three killed at shooting at Walmart in Oklahoma -media

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Three people were shot and killed at an Oklahoma Walmart WMT.N on Monday, according to local media.

Three victims were killed, local media reported citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A spokeswoman for the police in Duncan, Oklahoma, confirmed the shooting but said she had no information on the victims' condition. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

In August, a man killed 22 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart and injured 26 others. He is accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans and has pleaded not guilty.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

