Three killed and 79 wounded in tribal clashes in eastern Sudan

Khalid Abdelaziz Reuters
KHARTOUM, May 10 (Reuters) - Clashes between two tribes in Sudan's eastern city of Kassala killed three people and wounded 79 others, the state's acting governor said on Sunday.

Violence between members of the Beni Amer and Nuba ethnic groups, which has flared in the past, reignited on Thursday and escalated on Friday when houses were set ablaze, Brigade Mahmoud Baker Homd said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what caused Thursday's clash.

Violence between the Beni Amer and Nuba was reported in Port Sudan in January by a local doctors' group that said eight people were killed and dozens injured.

The two groups had made peace in September 2019 after Sudan's top military commander, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, threatened to expel both tribes from the country if they did not commit to reconciliation.

