Three Katyusha rockets fell into Iraq’s Balad air base -statement

CAIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced on Thursday three Katyusha rockets had fallen into Iraq’s Balad air base, 80 km (50 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, which houses U.S. forces but caused no casualties or losses.

A number of rocket and mortar attacks have hit bases hosting coalition forces and landed near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad in recent months. The United States blames Iran-backed militia groups.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Chris Reese)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com; 00201116281191))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.