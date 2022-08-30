Three insights asset owners can take from 228 U.S. Public Plans

Nasdaq Asset Owner Solutions The institutional market’s only comprehensive data, analytics and decision-support platform. Learn More

Released in August 2022, the U.S. Public Plan Asset Allocation Report from Nasdaq eVestment offers institutional asset owners valuable peer benchmarking insights. The data can be used by these investors to benchmark their strategic targets against their peers, review alternative portfolio construction concepts, and understand how peers are viewing certain investments within a portfolio context.

To aid in these efforts, the report analyzes how strategic asset allocations have changed over time and how asset allocations differ between plans of various asset sizes.

The report leverages data from Market Lens, part of the Nasdaq eVestment platform, to analyze asset allocation disclosures provided by 228 U.S. plans managing assets of $4.0 trillion as of Q4 2021.

Here are three key takeaways for asset owners from the report:

1) As of YE 2021, U.S. plans underweight fixed income, private debt, real assets, and HFs

Fixed income and private debt were underweight by -1.2% and -0.2%, respectively, which translate into implied net flows of +$47.2 billion and +$6.9 billion. Real assets, on a combined basis, were held underweight by -1.3% with the following breakdown, -0.7% for real estate, -0.2% for infrastructure, and -0.4% for blended real assets which include a combination of real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources. Lastly, hedge funds were under-allocated by -0.1% for an implied net inflow of +$4.0 billion

2) Private fund strategies see greatest increase in target allocation since 2017

Since 2017 public pension plans have shown an increasing preference for private markets assets over public markets exposure. Private equity targets, increased from 7.4% in YE 2017 to 9.0% in YE 2021. Similarly, dedicated private debt targets rose from 1.0% to 1.4% and “Alternatives (Blend)” from 3.7% to 5.1%. This latter category is a “mixed bag” category and is largely comprised of private equity funds, and to a lesser extent real estate, private debt, hedge fund, and energy investments.

3) Asset allocations diverge based on plan size

Larger public plans ($10B+) have been quicker to adopt private equity, raising their target allocations for the asset class by +166 bps over the past 4 years. In contrast, mid-size plans ($1-10B) have increased their PE targets by +137 bps and smaller plans (sub $1B) by only +80 bp. Large plans, in aggregate, have also consistently had lower fixed income and hedge fund exposure than their mid-size and small counterparts over the past 5 years. Target fixed income exposure remained largely unchanged from 2017 through 2021 within each size category. Allocations dedicated to hedge funds, however, have declined across plans of all asset sizes.

