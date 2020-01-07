US Markets

Three injured in fire on platform run by Mexican oil firm Pemex

Three people were injured in a fire on a platform run by Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) on Tuesday, the company said, briefly leading to the evacuation of the rig.

The fire broke out on the Akal-C6 platform in the Sound of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico, Pemex said.

"The incident was confined to the first level on the western side of the platform," Pemex said on Twitter.

After putting out the fire, the platform was running again within 50 minutes, Pemex said, adding it was operating normally.

