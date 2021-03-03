Three Indian NBFCs to sell bonds for Rs37.5bn

MUMBAI, Mar 4 (IFR) - Indian non-banking financial companies LIC Housing Finance, Hinduja Leyland Finance and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance are planning to raise up to Rs37.5bn (US$514m) from bonds.

LIC Housing Finance plans to issue a total of Rs35bn from two-tranche bonds. It is eyeing up Rs20bn, including a Rs16bn greenshoe, from bonds due January 24 2025 and up to Rs15bn, including a Rs10bn greenshoe from notes due March 28 2022.

Crisil and Care have assigned a AAA rating to the bonds

Hinduja Leyland Finance is targeting Rs1.5bn from bonds due October 8 2026 at 9.75%. Crisil has assigned a AA– rating to the bonds.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance is eyeing up to Rs1bn from 10-year perpetual bonds at 9.25%. The notes have a call option on March 8 2031. Icra has assigned a AA rating to the bonds. The coupon will step up by 100bp if the call option is not exercised.

The NBFCs have asked investors to place bids on the stock exchange electronic bidding platforms on March 5.

The issuers are yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sales.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby)

